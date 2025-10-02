Police deployed after reports of anti-social behaviour in Buckingham involving door kicking
Yesterday, police officers were sent to the Lace Hill area of Buckingham to caution individuals who were upsetting people in the neighbourhood.
Thames Valley Police received reports of food being thrown and front doors being kicked by children in the area. These children were described as ‘youths’ by the police force which typically refers to males and females aged between 10-18.
A spokesperson for the police force said: “We’re working to identify those involved and will take action.”
They also confirmed that neighbourhood police were sent to the scene and encouraged witnesses with information to call 101 or make an online report to Thames Valley Police’s website.