Police 'concerned' for welfare of missing teenage boy from Aylesbury

Police are concerned for Kymani's welfare

A social media appeal has been launched by the police to help find a missing boy from Aylesbury.

Last night (24 February), Thames Valley Police issued an appeal asking for the public’s help finding Kymani.

Kymani is 16 years old and was last seen on Sunday (23 February) in Aylesbury, and has links to Bristol and Birmingham.

Thames Valley Police says that Kymani is of a medium build with long braided hair, which comes down to his shoulders. He was last seen wearing a navy blue Nike tracksuit, a black Nike backpack, a black Nike flat cap and black Nike Jordan trainers.

Inspector Oliver Brixley, based at High Wycombe police station, said: “I am appealing to anybody who knows of Kymani’s whereabouts to please report this to us via our dedicating missing persons’ portal, quoting reference 43250091172.

“We’re concerned for Kymani’s welfare, and so would also ask the public to call us on 999 if you see him.

“Kymani, you are not in any trouble, but we are concerned for you, so please contact us and let us know where you are if you see this appeal.”