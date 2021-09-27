Police concerned for welfare of missing Aylesbury man, 42, who has not been seen since the weekend

Police are concerned for the welfare of a man from Aylesbury who went missing at the weekend.

Jarek Kowal, 42, was last seen on Gardner Close in Aylesbury at around 11.40am on Saturday (25 September).

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson states, that Jarek is approximately five foot nine inches tall and was last seen wearing a black Nike hooded top with a zip, with a short sleeved t-shirt underneath that has writing on, navy blue shorts with black Nike trainers.

Police in Aylesbury are concerned for a 42-year-old's welfare now he has gone missing

The 42-year-old is known to frequent the Meadowcroft area of Aylesbury and the Gatehouse Industrial Estate.

PC Alison Lay, based at Aylesbury police station said: “We are appealing for help in locating Jarek as we are concerned for his welfare.

“If anyone thinks they have seen him, or has information as to where he may be, please get in touch.

“Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101, quoting reference 43210432646.”