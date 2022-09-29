Police 'concerned' after woman sexually assaulted and robbed by two men in Aylesbury

Police say they are 'concerned' after a woman was sexually assaulted and robbed by two men in an early morning incident in Aylesbury.

Between 5.44am and 5.53am this morning (29/9) a woman, was approached by two men who assaulted her, and tried to steal her handbag. During the incident she was also sexually assaulted.

The incident happened on the footpath just off Coldharbour Way, leading to Sandhill Way.

Police

Advertisement

The men left the victim when they heard footsteps approaching the area.

The victim did not attend hospital following the incident. She is being supported by our officers.

The men are described as one White man and one Asian man, both wearing dark clothing.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Mandy Cutler, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “This is a concerning incident which we are investigating thoroughly.

Advertisement

“We have arrested one man, but are still asking anyone who saw this incident or may have a ring door bell in the area to please check their footage and get in touch if it shows anything significant.

“We are aware that one man may have passed by as the victim was calling the police and that several vehicles also passed by.

“We would appeal to these people to please get in touch as soon as possible.

“If you have information then please call 101 quoting reference 43220436712 or if you have dash-cam or ring door bell footage then please upload relevant footage to our online portal page”.

Advertisement

“If you do not wish to speak to the police you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

“We are aware that members of the public may be concerned following this incident as such patrols have been increased in the area.”