Police comment on increased sentence for Arsenal Fan TV man in 'distressing' Aylesbury kidnapping case

Thames Valley Police has welcomed news of an increased sentence for a well known Arsenal Fan TV contributor who stalked and tried to kidnap his former partner in Aylesbury.

Liam Goodenough, who is better known as DT, from appearances on the popular YouTube channel, Arsenal Fan TV, had his sentence tripled on Thursday (January 13).

Today (January 18), Thames Valley Police who investigated the case, has released a statement supporting the decision.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liam Goodenough, aka DT

The 42-year-old was convicted of kidnapping, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and stalking involving serious alarm or distress.

Additional charges of controlling or coercive behaviour in an intimate or family relationship and disclosing a private sexual photograph with intent to cause distress were also raised.

Initially, the man from Norfolk Road in Dunstable, was handed a one-year jail sentence and a 10-year restraining order at Aylesbury Crown Court.

But, the case was raised for a review, which led to the famous Arsenal fan's altered sentence of three years in jail.

He was arrested and charged on July 26, relating to an incident in Aylesbury two days prior when he had tracked a former girlfriend's whereabouts via an app on her phone.

Goodenough assaulted both the victim and her friend.

He took pictures of the victim in a state of undress, told her he had a knife, and also that her son was with him in the car.

He dragged his former partner to his car, it took an onlooker intervening to stop the YouTuber from continuing his attack.

The Arsenal fan fled the scene, speeding away in his car, no children were with him at the time.

Supervising officer, Detective Sergeant Luke Pratt said: “We welcome the decision by the Solicitor General to increase Goodenough’s sentence.

“He caused great distress to his victim and this updated sentence reflects the seriousness of his behaviour.

“Thames Valley Police is committed to investigating domestic abuse and bringing offenders to justice.

“We work closely with the CPS, partner agencies and charities to bring a collective response and hope this case provides confidence for other victims to speak out.”

Speaking yesterday, Solicitor general, Alex Chalk QC said: "Goodenough subjected the victim to a shocking and frightening ordeal.