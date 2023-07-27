News you can trust since 1832
Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row

Police collect 24 knives in one day in Aylesbury at amnesty bin where hundreds of bladed weapons have been surrendered

A first of its kind knife box was opened in Aylesbury two years ago
By James Lowson
Published 27th Jul 2023, 17:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Jul 2023, 17:19 BST

Thames Valley Police has confirmed it claimed 24 knives in just one day from an amnesty bin in Aylesbury.

Police officers visited the knife bin set up outside of Southcourt Baptist Church in Aylesbury.

It was opened just over two years ago in Aylesbury in July 2021, since its launch 697 bladed weapons have been surrendered.

The amnesty bin outside Southcourt Baptist ChurchThe amnesty bin outside Southcourt Baptist Church
The amnesty bin outside Southcourt Baptist Church
Most Popular

When police and community officials placed a knife bin in the church grounds it was the first of its kind in the Thames Valley area.

Whilst the police force was using knife bins to allow weapons to be surrendered inside stations, it was the first one patrolled at another premises.

Read More
Police close properties in Buckingham and Wingrave due to anti-social behaviour

Today (27 July), a Thames Valley Police spokesman, said: “Aylesbury South Neighbourhood Team are actively working with the charity In This Together and the Southcourt Baptist church to clear the streets from knives. We are proud of the members of our community that are surrendering these blades, making our community a safer place.”

Two other bins are in use in the Bucks town where people can handover knives anonymously at Aylesbury Police Station and on Rochester Place.

The spokesman added: “Bin a knife, save a life.”

Related topics:PoliceAylesbury