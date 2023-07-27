News you can trust since 1832
Police close properties in Buckingham and Wingrave due to anti-social behaviour

‘Ongoing work is happening to try and educate and support the persons involved’
By Newsroom
Published 27th Jul 2023, 16:34 BST- 1 min read

Police have closed down a house in Buckingham and partially closed an address in Wingrave, due to anti-social behaviour at both properties.

Officers from the Buckingham and Wing Neighbourhood Policing Teams both obtained closure orders at court.

Buckingham Neighbourhood Team obtained a full closure order on a house in Pillow Way, Buckingham this morning (Thursday, September 27). This order is in place for three months and anybody found in this address will be “arrested and dealt with robustly”, Thames Valley Police say.

There will be an increased police presence in these areas to make sure no-one is breaching the ordersThere will be an increased police presence in these areas to make sure no-one is breaching the orders
The Wing Neighbourhood Team obtained a partial closure order for an address in Chiltern Road, Wingrave. This order allows the residents only into the property. Thames Valley Police said: “Anyone else found at the address will be arrested and dealt with robustly.”

At both addresses, anti-social behaviour was causing problems for other residents and the community.

A police spokesperson said: “Ongoing work is happening with both to try and educate and support the persons involved.

"You’ll see an increased police presence in these areas while we make sure no one is breaching these orders.”

The spokesperson added: “Community intelligence is a vital part of policing, it helps us robustly take action against people who are committing crime in your community. Please keep it coming in.”