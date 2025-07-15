Police close down Aylesbury home linked to 'persistent' anti-social behaviour
Thames Valley Police has confirmed that it is an illegal offence to enter a building in Pluto Way.
Milton Keynes Magistrates Court heard that anti-social behaviour problems continued at the address even after a partial closure order was authorised at the property in the Buckingham Park area.
On Friday, magistrates upgraded a partial closure order already in place at the property to a full one. The new order makes it an illegal offence for anyone to enter the property without special permissions for a period of three months.
A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said: “A partial closure order was obtained on an address on Pluto Way in Aylesbury in April 2025 following numerous reports of anti-social behaviour occurring at the address. Following the partial closure order being granted, these issues unfortunately persisted.”
Breaching a closure order can lead to a conviction, potential fine and also potentially a custodial sentence.