Police close down Aylesbury home linked to alleged drug use and anti-social behaviour

The property has been closed off

A home in Aylesbury has been closed off from the public after police received reports of drug taking and anti-social behaviour taking place in the property.

On Friday, Thames Valley Police confirmed a home in the Aylesbury East area is closed off from the public.

The police force obtained a full closure order at the address after it received reports of anti-social behaviour and drug taking taking place inside the home.

Thames Valley Police adds that the home was subject to a partial order in June and that has been upgraded due to repeated breaches of the conditions of the order.

No one without special permissions can now enter the home for a set period of time. If someone breaches this order they could face criminal charges, potentially leading to fines or a custodial sentence.

Thames Valley Police has praised the public for reporting the alleged wrongdoing to the force. A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said: “No one is allowed to enter the property. This action helps protect the community and restore peace to the area. Thank you for speaking up — together, we’re making Aylesbury safer.”