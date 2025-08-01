Police claim anti-social behaviour dropped by 64% in Aylesbury town centre

Thames Valley Police is reporting a significant decrease in the number of anti-social behaviour incidents recorded in Aylesbury town centre.

New findings released by the police force today outline how there was a 64% reduction in untoward behaviour in central Aylesbury.

Data published covers between November 2024 to February 2025, a period in which Thames Valley Police took special action to address crimes committed at town centre businesses.

Thames Valley Police says it achieved a 92% increase in shoplifting charges during the four-month period.

Diane Harrison, town centre manager at Aylesbury Town Council, said “The visible deployment of officers throughout the town centre created a reassuring atmosphere, with officers proactively checking on businesses and swiftly addressing antisocial behaviour before escalation. Community feedback highlighted the positive impact of seeing officers actively engaged in town centre policing.

“Our ongoing commitment to fostering strong relationships with Thames Valley Police extends across all aspects of community engagement. From quarterly updates at Town Council meetings provided by Sergeant Farrow to police participation in business networking evenings, these interactions strengthen our collective security efforts and encourage business participation in initiatives like DISC.

“We look forward to continuing this valuable partnership that enhances safety and security for businesses and residents alike.”

Thames Valley Police says an Aylesbury town neighbourhood team will continue to disrupt anti-social behaviour and shoplifting within the area.

The police force says that input from staff in shops was crucial to securing a higher number of arrests during this time period. Yesterday, the police force confirmed two individuals were arrested in the area suspected of shoplifting.