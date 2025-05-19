Police chase down suspected cocaine dealer in Aylesbury neighbourhood

One arrest was made in the area

An alleged drug dealer was arrested in Aylesbury this weekend after being caught by police officers on foot.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thames Valley Police has confirmed that a 29-year-old man from Aylesbury was arrested after a chase in O’Grady Way.

Police officers ordered a vehicle to stop in the neighbourhood, but the driver fled the area on foot. He was caught and detained by the police during his attempted escape.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was then searched and arrested by the officers on suspicion of possession with the intent to supply cocaine and being in possession of a criminal property.

Thames Valley Police has also confirmed the man was held in custody overnight. A spokesperson for the force also said: “We cannot keep up this work without your help. If you have any information or concerns about drug-related crime in your area please call us on 101 or 999 in an emergency. You can also report online or contact Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.”