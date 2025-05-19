Police chase down suspected cocaine dealer in Aylesbury neighbourhood

By James Lowson
Published 19th May 2025, 09:42 BST
One arrest was made in the area
An alleged drug dealer was arrested in Aylesbury this weekend after being caught by police officers on foot.

Thames Valley Police has confirmed that a 29-year-old man from Aylesbury was arrested after a chase in O’Grady Way.

Police officers ordered a vehicle to stop in the neighbourhood, but the driver fled the area on foot. He was caught and detained by the police during his attempted escape.

He was then searched and arrested by the officers on suspicion of possession with the intent to supply cocaine and being in possession of a criminal property.

Thames Valley Police has also confirmed the man was held in custody overnight. A spokesperson for the force also said: “We cannot keep up this work without your help. If you have any information or concerns about drug-related crime in your area please call us on 101 or 999 in an emergency. You can also report online or contact Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

