Police catch seven motorists at Aylesbury Vale speeding hotspot

Seven motorists were caught speeding along this road

Police officers caught seven people speeding in an area where residents have raised concerns with dangerous driving in Aylesbury Vale.

Yesterday, Thames Valley Police confirmed that seven drivers were caught speeding along Aylesbury Road in Aston Clinton.

Another driver was fined for driving with an 18-month-old child who was not wearing an appropriate restraint.

Officers were deployed in the area after residents raised concerns with the speeds drivers pass through the main road at. Of the seven drivers caught speeding in a 30mph zone on the route, the one traveling at the highest speed was clocked at 49mph.

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police revealed that of the seven drivers that were pulled over, five were Aston Clinton residents. The spokesperson added that the locals did not realise that the 30mph limit starts before Hendrix Drive.

They also confirmed that another driver was warned by officers for driving in an anti-social manner by accelerating in an unnecessarily harsh way.