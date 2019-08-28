Police capture HMP Springhill absconder jailed for drug offences

Joe Dunning, who escaped from HMP Springhill last week, has been caught and charged.

A man has been charged with one count of escaping from lawful custody following a Thames Valley Police investigation.

Joe Dunning, aged 31, was arrested and charged yesterday (27/8) after being located in Aylesbury.

The charge is in connection with an escape from lawful custody at HMP Springhill on Friday (23/8).

Dunning appeared at Aylesbury Magistrates Court yesterday (27/8) and he is due to appear at Aylesbury Crown Court on 30 September.