Police capture HMP Springhill absconder jailed for drug offences

Joe Dunning escaped from HMP Springhill on Friday
Joe Dunning, who escaped from HMP Springhill last week, has been caught and charged.

A man has been charged with one count of escaping from lawful custody following a Thames Valley Police investigation.

Joe Dunning, aged 31, was arrested and charged yesterday (27/8) after being located in Aylesbury.

The charge is in connection with an escape from lawful custody at HMP Springhill on Friday (23/8).

Dunning appeared at Aylesbury Magistrates Court yesterday (27/8) and he is due to appear at Aylesbury Crown Court on 30 September.