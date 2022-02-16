Police bust cannabis factory in Bovingdon - and more than half a million pounds worth of drugs seized

Police have dismantled a cannabis factory after finding more than 851 plans in a Bovingdon property.

And two people have been arrested following the discovery of the plans - which had an estimated street value of more than half a million pounds.

On Monday morning (February 14) officers from the constabulary’s Operational Support Group (OSG) attended an address in Chipperfield Road, after being tipped off about possible drug production.

The cannabis factory

A 50-year-old man from Hemel Hempstead and a 41-year-old man from Dunstable were arrested at the scene and taken to police custody. They have since been released under investigation whilst enquiries continue.

Officers then searched a property in Printers Way, Dunstable, where they seized over £15,000 cash.

PC Juliette Cohen, from Hertfordshire Constabulary’s Operational Support Group, said: “We are pleased that we have prevented this substantial amount of class B drugs from getting onto the streets and causing misery to lives.

"Cannabis factories are often linked to the exploitation of society’s most vulnerable.

The cannabis factory

“As well as being very unpleasant for neighbours and local residents, the factories also pose a significant fire hazard as they use large amounts of water and electricity, which are often syphoned from other people’s supplies.

“We get a lot of our intelligence regarding drugs thanks to vigilant members of the public reporting suspicious activity in their neighbourhoods, such as the cultivation of drugs or drug dealing."

If you have any information about the supply of drugs contact Hertfordshire Constabulary via the non-emergency number 101, report information online, or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Signs of cannabis being grown in your community:

> A strong and sickly-sweet smell

> Lighting and ventilation equipment being taken into the house

> Windows always covered or blocked off

> People coming and going at all hours or neighbours you never see

> Strong and constant lighting at all hours

> High levels of condensation

> Constant buzz of ventilation equipment