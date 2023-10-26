Police arrest two men on suspicion of robbery in Aylesbury town centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Thames Valley Police has confirmed the arrest of two males in central Aylesbury yesterday (25 October).

Two men were detained by officers and arrested on suspicion of robbery at the Exchange.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Bucks Herald within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thames Valley Police says the arrests were made in connection to a incident the force logged earlier this month.

Two males were arrested

Also, the police force has announced that one of the men who was arrested was carrying a knife.

Both men were remanded in police custody.

A spokesperson for the police force has criticised members of the public for questioning the officers’ conduct.