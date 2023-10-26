Police arrest two men on suspicion of robbery in Aylesbury town centre
Thames Valley Police has confirmed the arrest of two males in central Aylesbury yesterday (25 October).
Two men were detained by officers and arrested on suspicion of robbery at the Exchange.
Thames Valley Police says the arrests were made in connection to a incident the force logged earlier this month.
Also, the police force has announced that one of the men who was arrested was carrying a knife.
Both men were remanded in police custody.
A spokesperson for the police force has criticised members of the public for questioning the officers’ conduct.
A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said on social media: “Sadly, some members of the public found it necessary to make negative comments to officers as to why these males had been stopped.”