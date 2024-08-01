Police arrest alleged Aylesbury shoplifter suspected of stealing from town centre businesses
A police force spokesperson confirmed this afternoon (1 August) that a man has been charged with four counts of shoplifting.
Police officers became aware of the suspected thefts last Tuesday (23 July), when they were running checks on businesses in Buckingham Street.
A Thames Valley Police representative added that the suspected offender had been targeting businesses within Aylesbury town centre.
Following his arrest, the unnamed man, has been held in custody as his case progresses through the judicial system.
The spokesperson added on social media: “This forms part of a force wide priority known as [Operation] Purchase, focused on tackling shoplifting, retail crime and violence towards shop workers.”