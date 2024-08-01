Police arrest alleged Aylesbury shoplifter suspected of stealing from town centre businesses

By James Lowson
Published 1st Aug 2024, 15:24 BST
Updated 1st Aug 2024, 15:29 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Thames Valley Police has confirmed the arrest of a suspected shoplifter accused of stealing in Aylesbury town centre.

A police force spokesperson confirmed this afternoon (1 August) that a man has been charged with four counts of shoplifting.

Police officers became aware of the suspected thefts last Tuesday (23 July), when they were running checks on businesses in Buckingham Street.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Thames Valley Police representative added that the suspected offender had been targeting businesses within Aylesbury town centre.

An arrest was confirmed by the police todayAn arrest was confirmed by the police today
An arrest was confirmed by the police today

Following his arrest, the unnamed man, has been held in custody as his case progresses through the judicial system.

The spokesperson added on social media: “This forms part of a force wide priority known as [Operation] Purchase, focused on tackling shoplifting, retail crime and violence towards shop workers.”