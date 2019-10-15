Police are on the hunt for three 14-year-olds who robbed a group of teens in Aylesbury on Sunday

Police are on the hunt for a group of teenagers who robbed three teenagers close to the High Street on Long Lionel on Sunday.

Between 5pm and 5.15pm on Sunday 6 October, the victims, a group of four boys between the ages of 13 and 15, were approached by three boys of a similar age close to the High Street in Long Lional.

One of the victims was forced to hand over cash and another was forced to withdraw money from a nearby cash point. The victims did not receive any injuries.

The first boy is described as an Asian male, 14 years old, with black short hair with a straight fringe. He was approximately 5ft 1ins tall and was wearing a grey top and grey trousers.

The second boy is described as a white male, 14 years old, with short brown hair and a skinny build. He was approximately 5ft 6ins and was wearing a navy tracksuit.

The third boy is described as a white male, also 14 years old, with short ginger hair. He was approximately 5ft 8ins and was wearing a blue and white coloured tracksuit.

Designated investigator Hannah Mitchell, based at Aylesbury police station, said:

“I am appealing to anybody who was in the area at the time of the offence who believes that they may have any information to contact us on the 24-hour non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 43190309610, or make a report online.

“I am appealing particularly to two witnesses, who were not together, who I believe were close to the cash point at the time of the offence.

“Alternatively, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.”