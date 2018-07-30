Police appealing for help to trace Springhill absconder

Police are appealing for information as they continue to try and locate a man who absconded from Springhill prison on Saturday morning.

Adrian Hylton, 36, absconded from the open prison near Grendon Underwood between 8am and 12.30pm on July 28.

Hylton is black, 6ft 2ins tall, of stocky build with brown eyes and black hair in an afro style.

He has a small scar above his left eye and speaks with a London accent.

Hylton is known to have links to South London including Herne Hill, Croydon and Brixton and is currently serving a prison sentence for robbery.

If you see Adrian Hylton, or know where he may be, police advise not to approach him but to instead call 999 quoting the reference 43180230911.