Police appealing for CCTV footage of Aylesbury burglaries

Police are appealing for CCTV and dashcam footage after two burglaries in the Haydon Hill area of Aylesbury last week.

At around 2am on Tuesday April 3 a resident on Barrie Close heard a noise outside her property, but went back to sleep, assuming it was an animal.

Upon leaving for work, she noticed her front door was stiff to open, and that there were tool marks where someone had unsuccessfully attempted to gain entry.

On the same morning a resident on Gogh Road discovered that his car keys were missing and then saw that his new blue Volkswagen Golf had been stolen.

He then discovered damage to his front door, where someone had forced entry.

Initial enquiries show two white men in the Goya Place area, who may have vital information regarding these incidents.

Investigating officer PC James Lacey said: “If you live in the Haydon Hill area and have any CCTV or dashcam footage please can you check through it?

“I believe these crimes happened between midnight and 4am on Tuesday morning, so if your cameras pick up anything that might be related or you have any information, please get in contact on the 24 hour non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 43180098778.

“If you don’t want to speak to the police or give your details you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”