Police appeal for witnesses after M40 road death

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following a road traffic collision on the M40 in which a man in his thirties has sadly died.

At 8.13pm yesterday (18/9) police were called to a serious collision on the motorway between Junction 2 and Junction 1A southbound involving a silver BMW 5 Series and a white Man box van.

As a result of the collision, the van left the carriageway, colliding with trees and fencing.

Tragically, the driver of the van, a 38-year-old man from Thame, died at the scene, while his passenger sustained serious injuries and was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford, where he remains in a serious, but stable condition.

The deceased man’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Investigating officer, Sergeant Dominic Mahon, of the Serious Collisions Investigation Unit based at Bicester, said: “This collision happened when the motorway was busy with traffic, and I am appealing to anybody who may have witnessed this to contact the 24-hour non-emergency number 101, quoting URN 1406 (18/9).

“I am particularly keen to hear from anybody who may have dash-cam footage of the collision to get in touch. If you were on the motorway at the time of the collision, please check your footage and if there is anything that can assist with our investigation, please contact police.

“Sadly, the driver of the van passed away at the scene, and our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time.”

Witnesses can also make a report online or by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.