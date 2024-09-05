Police alerted to Aylesbury town centre fight involving group of teenagers
Concerned onlookers contacted the police regarding a fight on Cambridge Street near to the M&S store on Aylesbury High Street.
Witnesses saw what appeared to be a mass brawl involving teenagers yesterday afternoon. Thames Valley Police has confirmed officers were sent to a scene and two teenagers were fighting at around 4:35pm.
A spokesperson for the police force also confirmed a larger group of youths witnessed the attack. They said: “The fight dispersed and no injuries were identified, and the incident has been filed pending any information coming to light regarding a possible affray.
“We would ask anyone who witnessed it, or who has any information, to contact TVP on 101 quoting reference 43240425850.”