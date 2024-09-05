Police alerted to Aylesbury town centre fight involving group of teenagers

By James Lowson
Published 5th Sep 2024, 16:01 BST
Police officers have filed the incident pending new evidencePolice officers have filed the incident pending new evidence
Police officers were called out to break up a fight between teenagers reported in Aylesbury town centre yesterday (4 September).

Concerned onlookers contacted the police regarding a fight on Cambridge Street near to the M&S store on Aylesbury High Street.

Witnesses saw what appeared to be a mass brawl involving teenagers yesterday afternoon. Thames Valley Police has confirmed officers were sent to a scene and two teenagers were fighting at around 4:35pm.

A spokesperson for the police force also confirmed a larger group of youths witnessed the attack. They said: “The fight dispersed and no injuries were identified, and the incident has been filed pending any information coming to light regarding a possible affray.

“We would ask anyone who witnessed it, or who has any information, to contact TVP on 101 quoting reference 43240425850.”

