Ploughmen's pitch dug up in 'mindless act of vandalism' at Winslow United

Winslow United Football Club had sections of their home pitch dug up, their goal posts lifted out of the ground and moved, and their goal nets slashed on Saturday night.

The seemingly pointless acts of destruction occurred in both goalmouths, with numerous 20 centimetre deep craters having been dug, the goalposts pulled over, and the nets removed.

Pitch dug up at Winslow United Football Club

One of the nets and a set of support posts were later found in hedges nearby, the net slashed beyond repair. The other net is still missing.

On Social Media, club Chairman Andy Setterfield described it as “a mindless act of vandalism.”

Speaking to this paper the Chairman estimated the damage to be in excess of £1,500. Their next home match was due to be played this Saturday, 17 November, against Park View but has been postponed as a result of the damage.

Graham Read, Chairman of Aylesbury United was keen to sympathise with his fellow Buckinghamshire team, saying:

“I can't believe someone would do something like that – it looks like a personal vendetta,” adding jokingly, “hang 'em from the goal posts!”

Winslow United currently lie 4th in the Spartan South Midlands League Division One. Somewhat ironically known as 'The Ploughmen' given the nature of the recent crime, they were formed in 1891 and play their home matches at Elmfields Gate.

Police say that the incident was reported to them at 8:48am on Sunday morning, and that the offence occurred between 11:00pm Saturday night and 8:00am Sunday morning.

CCTV footage has been retrieved and is currently being examined by police.

Police are also appealing for witnesses. If anyone has any information they should call police on 101 and quote the following crime reference number: 43180344518