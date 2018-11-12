Ploughmen pitch dug up in 'mindless act of vandalism'

The home ground of Winslow United Football Club was vandalised on Saturday night when their pitch was dug up and goals damaged.

The seemingly pointless acts of destruction occurred in both goalmouths with numerous craters having been dug, the goalposts pulled over, and the nets removed.

Pitch dug up at Winslow United Football Club

One of the nets and the posts that hold them up at the back of the goal have been found in hedges nearby, damaged beyond repair.

On Social Media, club Chairman Andy Setterfield described it as “a mindless act of vandalism.”

Speaking to this paper the Chairman estimated the damage to be in excess of £1,000 and said regarding Saturday's upcoming home fixture:

"At the moment we just don't know but I would personally think that next weekend's game will be called off."

Graham Read, Chairman of Aylesbury United was keen to sympathise with his fellow Buckinghamshire team, saying:

“I can't believe someone would do something like that – it looks like a personal vendetta,” adding jokingly, “hang 'em from the goal posts!”

The Spartan South Midlands League Division One side, known as 'The Ploughmen' play their home matches at Elmfields Gate.

Police say that the incident was reported to them at 8:48am on Sunday morning, and that the offence occurred between 11:00pm Saturday night and 8:00am Sunday morning.

They are appealing for witnesses. If anyone has any information they should call police on 101 and quote the following crime reference number: 43180344518