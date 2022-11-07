Police have confirmed that the attack on an immigration centre in Dover was motivated by terrorist ideology.

On Tuesday (1 November), Counter Terrorism Policing South East (CTPSE) announced a dead Bucks man as a suspect in its investigation.

The man was named as Andrew Leak, 66, from High wycombe.

An investigation is ongoing

Last Monday (31 October), A search warrant was carried out at a property in High Wycombe where a number of items were recovered, including digital media devices.

Now, CTPSE has confirmed evidence gathered since the attack on 30 October indicates the perpetrator had an extreme motivation for attacking the site.

A police spokesperson said: “Evidence from examining these items suggests there was an extreme right wing motivation behind the attack.”

CTPSE took over the case from Kent Police and has collaborated with the local force since the attack in Dover.

During the attack, a number of crude incendiary devices were thrown outside the premises by a man who arrived at the scene alone in a car.

The CTPSE has reiterated that there is currently no findings which suggest the offender was working alongside anyone else and there is not believed to be any wider threat to the public.

Police are continuing to investigate the case alongside His Majesty’s Coroner.

Tim Jacques, Senior National Coordinator for Counter Terrorism Policing, said: “This was clearly a very worrying incident and although nobody was seriously hurt, two people did sustain minor injuries.

“Increasingly in counter terrorism casework, across all ideologies, we are seeing individuals who have mental health concerns and a hateful mind-set.

“Assessing when this crosses the terrorism threshold is a complex process and needs to be carefully considered on a case-by-case basis. These decisions need to be determined by the facts, as far as they can be established at any given time.

“After considering the evidence collected so far in this case, whilst there are strong indications that mental health was likely a factor, I am satisfied that the suspect’s actions were primarily driven by an extremist ideology. This meets the threshold for a terrorist incident.”

