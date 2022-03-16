People urged to report suspicious behaviour after cemetery thefts in Buckingham

Police patrols have been stepped up around Buckingham’s cemetery, after the loss of items from some of the graves.

Buckingham Town Council has been liaising with the Buckingham Neighbourhood Policing Team regarding decorative items that have gone missing from graves in the Brackley Road Cemetery.

Visitors to the cemetery are urged to report any suspicious activity to the police.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Celtic statue that has gone missing from Peter Innes' grave

Hilary Innes, who has had several items go missing from her son Peter’s grave, said: “The distress and shock perpetrated following the discovery that two items, a Celtic stone and statue, placed on Peter’s grave by his brother, have disappeared cannot be described.

“Five items have gone missing in five years.

"Police are now involved and any further thefts can be reported online and dealt with seriously.

"Three items removed, including one returned after being publicised in the local paper and on social media, and a resin kestrel and cat, are inexpensive and available at Buckingham Garden Centre.

"The recent items were placed on the grave by the brother of Peter and had greater significance.

"We do not understand why anyone needs these items or why they have been taken.

"Please could the person who removed the Celtic stone and the statue, or anyone who knows of their whereabouts, place them back on the grave of Peter.”

Mrs Innes added: “Following the removal of the Celtic stone and the statue, the family are grateful that the matter has been taken seriously and warning notices have been placed in the cemetery.”

Thames Valley Community Police have met with Mrs Innes and the town council cemetery team to discuss the issue.

A Buckingham Town Council spokesperson said: “These disappearances are understandably upsetting for family and friends visiting the cemetery, and the council is keen to ensure that these incidents stop.

“The council asks that all cemetery visitors ensure no valuable items are left on graves, and that any items that are left are secured in place.”

“Unfortunately, installing CCTV at the cemetery is not possible as the area is too large for this to be viable and it would be intrusive for those grieving.”

A police spokesperson said: “The local Neighbourhood Policing Team will continue to work with our partner agencies and deal with any such offences appropriately.

"We appreciate the sensitivity of the location and officers will be patrolling in the area.

"If you have any information that could assist the police, you can contact us online via our website or by calling 101.