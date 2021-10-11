Pensioner subjected to attempted robbery in car park near Aylesbury

A woman in her 80s was subjected to a frightening ordeal when a would-be robber pushed her into a car and tried to steal her bracelet.

The attempted robbery occurred in Princes Risborough on September 30 when the woman and her friend were approached by a woman with a clipboard, claiming to be collecting for a local deaf charity.

The offender handed the clipboard to the victim’s friend, and while they were both distracted, the offender pushed the victim into the vehicle and tried to steal a gold bracelet she was wearing.

Police are appealing for witnesses following an attempted robbery in Horns Lane car park Princes Risborough

The force used resulted in a substantial bruise to the victim’s hand, but she did not require hospital treatment.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to the offence which happened between 10.30am and 10.40am at Horns Lane car park.

The offender is describe as a white woman, aged in her 20s of average build and around 5ft 6ins tall.

She had either blonde or light brown hair and was wearing a hi-visibility vest.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Patrick Cline of the Priority Crime Team based at High Wycombe police station, said: “This was a frightening ordeal for the victim, who thankfully, although shaken, did not suffer serious injuries.

“I am appealing to anybody that was in the area at around the time of the incident to contact Thames Valley Police if you have witnessed anything that can assist the investigation.

“You can make a report online or call 101, quoting reference number 43210442337.