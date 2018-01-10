Pensioner attacked during distraction burglary in Aylesbury

Police have released an e-fit of a man in connection with a robbery and attempted distraction burglary in Aylesbury.

The two incidents happened at the same property in Wendover Road on Thursday January 4.

The victim, a woman in her eighties, was at home at about 4pm when the doorbell rang.

When the victim opened the door she was greeted by a man who said he was fixing a water leak at a neighbouring property and wanted to check that her home had not been affected.

The victim asked the man for identification but he said he had left it in his van.

The victim then allowed the man into her property and he left shortly afterwards.

At about 6.10pm the same man rang the doorbell again.

When the victim opened the door the man forced his way into the address.

The man then put his hand over the victim’s mouth and dragged her into the dining room before stealing the victim’s handbag, dragging the victim back to the front door and fleeing the scene.

Police later recovered the victim’s handbag.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Victoria Bygrave said: “These are extremely serious offences and I am determined to find the perpetrator and bring him to justice.

“The offender is a white man, in his mid twenties, about 5ft 6ins to 7ins, with dark hair.

“He was wearing a black North Face jacket with red stripes down the arm, dark coloured trousers and a dark coloured hat.

“We are releasing an E-fit of the offender and would urge anyone who recognises him or has any information about the offences to contact police immediately.

“The easiest way to contact the force is by calling 101 but you can also visit your nearest police station quoting reference 43180003843.

“If you do not want to speak directly to the police you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

“This has had a significant emotional impact on the victim but thankfully she didn’t sustain any physical injuries during the incident.”