Pedestrian hit by vehicle in popular Aylesbury car park

A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Exchange Street in Aylesbury.

The collision took place on Thursday January 7 at approximately 3.55pm, Thames Valley Police officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

The clash happened opposite Waterside Theatre at the entrance to a car park between Fitness First and Craft Yard.

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: "Although some time has passed, due to the seriousness of the incident, we believe if you witnessed it you would remember it. The incident number for this incident is: 43210008205."