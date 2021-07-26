Pedestrian hit by vehicle in popular Aylesbury car park
The collision happened opposite Waterside Theatre
A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Exchange Street in Aylesbury.
The collision took place on Thursday January 7 at approximately 3.55pm, Thames Valley Police officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward.
The clash happened opposite Waterside Theatre at the entrance to a car park between Fitness First and Craft Yard.
A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: "Although some time has passed, due to the seriousness of the incident, we believe if you witnessed it you would remember it. The incident number for this incident is: 43210008205."
Officers want any information witnesses can provide on the collision, as well as dash cam footage.