PC Mark Martin, who was caught having sex with 17-year-old in a police car is jailed

Former Thames Valley Policer PC Mark Martin officer has been sentenced to six months’ imprisonment for misconduct in a public office, after he was caught having sex with a 17 year old in a police vehicle.

The court also heard how a video was found on his mobile phone of him 'touching himself inappropriately' in a McDonald's restaurant.

Former PC Mark Martin, aged 36, who was based at High Wycombe police station, pleaded guilty on 1 April at Reading Crown Court to one count of being the holder of a public office who wilfully neglected to perform duty/wilfully misconducted himself.

On 8 November 2018 while on duty in High Wycombe, Martin arranged to meet a 17-year-old male member of the public.

The officer invited the male out with him in a police vehicle, and engaged in consensual sexual activity with him in a car park near Hughenden Manor.

Martin was arrested on 28 November 2018 and was charged with misconduct in a public office via postal requisition on 15 February.

During the investigation, officers located a video on his mobile phone in which he was seen touching himself inappropriately in a McDonalds restaurant at around 10pm on 12 September last year.

At a court hearing yesterday (13/5) an act of outraging public decency was added to the indictment and he entered a guilty plea to the offence at Reading Crown Court. He was sentenced to one month imprisonment, which will run concurrently alongside the sentence of six months’ imprisonment.

He resigned his position with Thames Valley Police and left the force on 31 January 2019. A gross misconduct hearing held on 30 April concluded he would have been dismissed had he still been a serving officer.

Deputy Chief Constable Jason Hogg, said: “This kind of behaviour lets down everyone who serves for Thames Valley Police. We will never tolerate such behaviour from our officers and it is absolutely not acceptable within our force.

“We will always investigate those who offend or whose behaviour falls below the standards expected. In this case it has resulted in Martin being convicted of a serious criminal offence and he will have time to reflect upon his actions in prison.”