PC Mark Martin dismissed from TVP after 'sexual activity' in a police car with male member of the public

The Thames Valley Police officer arranged a meeting with a male member of public and had sex in a police car in November 2018 near Hughenden Manor in Wycombe.

A former police constable would have been dismissed had he still be serving, a Special Case misconduct hearing has concluded.

Former PC Mark Martin was subject to the hearing which took place in front of Chief Constable John Campbell at Thames Valley Police’s headquarters in Oxford Road, Kidlington, on Tuesday (30/4).

The hearing concluded that on 8 November 2018 former PC Martin’s conduct breached the Standard of Professional Behaviour in respect of Discreditable Conduct, and this amounted to gross misconduct.

Whilst on duty PC Martin arranged to meet a male member of the public where he engaged in consensual sexual activity in a police vehicle in a car park near Hughenden Manor, High Wycombe.

Martin, who was based in High Wycombe police station, was arrested on 29 November 2018. He pleaded guilty at Reading Crown Court to misconduct in a public office on 1 April 2019. He resigned from his position with Thames Valley Police and left the force on 31 January 2019.

Martin is due to be sentenced at Reading Crown Court on 13 May.

Deputy Chief Constable Jason Hogg said: “The behaviour of the former officer PC Mark Martin has brought the force in to disrepute. Thankfully this conduct is not typical of officers within Thames Valley Police. In this case the former officer engaged in sexual activity with a member of the public while on duty.

“It is absolutely correct that had this officer still been serving, he would have been dismissed without notice.”