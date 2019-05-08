Partial closure order issued on property in Princes Risborough following anti-social behaviour

A three month partial closure order on a property in Princes Risborough has been granted by magistrates.

The order was granted yesterday (Tuesday) on a house in The Crescent, Princes Risborough, following a number of anti-social behaviour reports and information that drug dealing was taking place from the property.

Terms of the order mean that anyone other than specified persons cannot enter the property.

Anyone not specifically named on the order who enters the house will commit a criminal offence.

Investigating officer PC Andrew Ralph said: “This order sends a very clear message that we will not tolerate behaviour which impacts on the quality of life of others.

"Along with partner agencies, we have been able to respond robustly to the concerns and frustrations of the local community surrounding this property.

“I advise members of the public experiencing similar issues to report instances of anti-social behaviour by calling 101.”