Pair who violently restrained woman during burglary in Aylesbury are jailed

Amjid Ali and Melanie Willis burgled a home in Aylesbury

A man and a woman who committed a violent burglary in the Aylesbury area have been sent to jail.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At Aylesbury Crown Court on Monday, Amjid Ali, aged 43, of Buckingham Street, Aylesbury, and Melanie Willis, aged 47, of Ardenham Lane, Aylesbury, admitted to committing a burglary where an occupant was violently attacked.

Both were handed three-year jail sentences at the same court hearing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aylesbury Crown Court heard that on January 9, they smashed a window to break into a home on Pluto Way and dragged a woman in her 40s around the property. Ali and Willis used steal items from within the house to restrain her during the burglary.

Thames Valley Police has revealed that just 20 minutes later the pair were apprehended by police officers. They found both culprits were in possession of what the force has described as ‘window smashers’.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Sophie Foreman said: “We recognise how deeply burglary affects our communities and the sense of security people deserve in their homes

“This outcome reflects our commitment to protecting the public and pursuing justice relentlessly. We’re incredibly grateful to the victims and residents who provided vital information.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Local communities play a crucial role in helping us tackle crime. If you witness anything suspicious or have information, please get in touch. For non-emergencies, call 101 or visit our website. In an emergency, always dial 999.”