Pair jailed after New Years Day Princes Risborough kidnap

Ion-Bobi Stavarache, aged 26, and Gica Puruciuc, aged 25, both of Colbourne Road, High Wycombe, were found guilty by a jury on 16 July following a trial lasting five days at Aylesbury Crown Court.

They returned to Aylesbury Crown Court on Monday (9/9), where Stavarache was sentenced to five years’ imprisonment and Purucuic four years’ imprisonment.

At around 3.30am on 1 January this year, the victim, who was 19 years old at the time, left the Signature night club in High Wycombe to make their way home.

The offenders followed the victim and her sister onto the train before getting off behind her at Princes Risborough.

The victim became separated from her sister and the offenders followed her along an unlit street where they grabbed her, taking her along Park Street and into a car park.

After a struggle, the victim managed to escape and run away, escaping with cuts and bruises.

Stavarache and Puruciuc were both arrested on 24 January and charged on 26 January.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Emily Addison of Force CID based at High Wycombe police station, said: “This was a frightening ordeal for the victim where she was followed and targeted by two unknown men.

“The dedication of the investigation team and the support of the victim and her family in this case has enabled us to bring Stavarache and Puruciuc to justice, and they will now serve prison sentences as a result.”

KB