Pair arrested on drug dealing charges outside Aylesbury supermarket
They are set to appear in court today
Two men were arrested on drug dealing charges outside a supermarket in Aylesbury on Monday (January 10).
A 26-year-old male and 24-year-old man, both from High Wycombe, were arrested after Thames Valley Police officers discovered crack cocaine in their possession.
Officers approached the pair when they were in a vehicle at the Tesco Superstore in Tring Road.
The pair were detained and searched on the spot, officers found a large quantity of crack cocaine, money and multiple phones on their possession.
Both have been charged with the same crime: possession with the intent to supply a controlled class A drug, in this instant, crack cocaine.
They will be tried in court later today.
A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: "This is just another example of our relentless pursuit to make Aylesbury Vale hostile for those that choose to sell drugs on our streets."