Pair arrested on drug dealing charges outside Aylesbury supermarket

Two men were arrested on drug dealing charges outside a supermarket in Aylesbury on Monday (January 10).

A 26-year-old male and 24-year-old man, both from High Wycombe, were arrested after Thames Valley Police officers discovered crack cocaine in their possession.

Officers approached the pair when they were in a vehicle at the Tesco Superstore in Tring Road.

Both will appear in court on January 12

The pair were detained and searched on the spot, officers found a large quantity of crack cocaine, money and multiple phones on their possession.

Both have been charged with the same crime: possession with the intent to supply a controlled class A drug, in this instant, crack cocaine.

They will be tried in court later today.