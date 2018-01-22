Paedophile from Bucks pleads guilty and is jailed for six years

A man from Bucks has been sentenced to a total of six years’ imprisonment, for sexual activity with a child.

Mark Bacon, 49, of Fullers Close, Chesham, was convicted and sentenced at Amersham Crown Court on January 10.

He pleaded guilty to multiple counts of sexual activity with a child, with offences taking place between 2009 and 2012 in High Wycombe.

The victim was under the age of 16 at the time.

Bacon was charged with the offences on September 12, 2016.

Investigating officer detective constable Kelly Love, of the Child Abuse Investigation Unit, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “The victim in this case has shown incredible bravery in coming forward and reporting these incidents.

“Without the victim’s courage and determination, this conviction would not have been possible.

“The sentence imposed reflects the serious nature of these crimes, and I would encourage anybody who has been a victim of childhood sexual abuse to report it to the police.

“We will listen, there is support and help available and wherever possible, we will prosecute.

“If you wish to report an offence, please call Thames Valley Police on the non-emergency number 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”