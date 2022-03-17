Overnight break-in confirmed at clubhouse in Aylesbury

Offenders broke into the building overnight, Thames Valley Police confirms

By James Lowson
Thursday, 17th March 2022, 1:46 pm
Updated Thursday, 17th March 2022, 1:48 pm

Police are on the hunt for offenders who broke into a football team's clubhouse in Aylesbury overnight yesterday (16 March).

Thames Valley Police confirmed to The Bucks Herald, that the clubhouse owned by the Aylesbury Vale Dynamos was broken into in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Thames Valley Police confirmed the incident took place on Wednesday

Police confirm criminal damage was carried out on club facilities during the break-in.

A Thames Valley Police spokesman said: "Anyone with information is asked to contact Thames Valley Police on 101 quoting reference 43220115382."

The football club first announced the break-in on social media this morning.