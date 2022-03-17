Overnight break-in confirmed at clubhouse in Aylesbury

Police are on the hunt for offenders who broke into a football team's clubhouse in Aylesbury overnight yesterday (16 March).

Thames Valley Police confirmed to The Bucks Herald, that the clubhouse owned by the Aylesbury Vale Dynamos was broken into in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Police confirm criminal damage was carried out on club facilities during the break-in.

A Thames Valley Police spokesman said: "Anyone with information is asked to contact Thames Valley Police on 101 quoting reference 43220115382."