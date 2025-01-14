Over £400k worth of injury claims made by prison staff at HMP Aylesbury

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Prison staff at HMP Aylesbury submitted injury claims amounting to over £400,000, a Freedom of Information response has revealed.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Figures obtained by Accident Claims show that the prison service has had to pay out over £400k to people working at the institution in Aylesbury.

Accident Claims has linked the high payouts to the record levels of prisoners being held in jails across the UK. In August 2024, the Government launched, an ‘early release scheme’ for prisons across England and Wales, as the total prison population reached an all-time high.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Data sent to Accident Claims shows that in the past five years, HMP Aylesbury has paid out a total of £406,663.81, with the highest amount coming in 2021/22 standing at £380,004.41.

HMP Aylesbury

Across England and Wales the prison population has increased annually for the last 30 years, rising from 43,000 in 1994 to over 88,000 in 2024.

During this period the number of uniformed officers employed in the prisons has not matched the rise in inmates.

Data from the Ministry of Justice showed there were 14 assaults on prison staff per 1,000 prisoners in 2023/24. And that prisoner-on-staff assaults continue at a rate of over 8 per day every day of the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Ministry of Justice spokesperson said: "Our jails are overcrowded, have been neglected for too long, and our hardworking staff are over-stretched. By addressing this crisis, we can begin the work of improving prison conditions to reduce the need for compensation claims and ensure taxpayer money is spent more effectively.

“The Government is investing in prison maintenance and security, and prisoners who are violent towards staff or other prisoners will face the full consequences of their actions.”

Prison staff are given equipment to protect them from potential violence this includes body worn video cameras and other devices.

It has been noted that some of the £400,000 may relate to older cases which had not been settled until 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to the Byline Times, Peter Dawson of the Prison Reform Trust said: “Our prison system is failing on every front, as these numbers show.

“But unusually this is a public service which could be fixed by reducing demand rather than increasing supply."