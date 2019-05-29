"Our goal is to help people, why would they do this?"

An Aylesbury community group had valuables stolen and their premises broken into late on Thursday night.

Men in Sheds, a community group providing opportunities and a chance for people to learn new skills, had their Walton Road premises broken into late on Thursday evening after finishing work at 9pm with the Junior Town Council on the upcoming Soapbox Derby.

The group, which was originally just for men but now welcome anyone from Aylesbury, had valuables including computer equipment and a laptop stolen.

Adrian Shepherd, Chairperson of Men in Sheds Aylesbury said: “We’re still in shock. It has really affected the whole group.

“Our goal is to help people. Since we started we have tried to help people where other organisations have been unable to help.

“If they had needed the equipment and had come round and asked we give away to people in need.”whilst Men in Sheds reported the crime straight away, they had only heard back from the police yesterday (Tuesday).

Mr Shepherd said: “They [the police] were very apologetic but I guess some jobs go to the bottom on the pile.”

Community Group Men in Sheds are open daily and offer help to all, from vulnerable older people in social isolation to younger people struggling to get a job and are located in the old HSBC building on Walton Road.