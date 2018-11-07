Ornament stolen from grave at Buckingham cemetery

An ornament of great significance has disappeared from the grave of young Buckingham man, Peter Innes.

On 5 June this year, Hilary Innes placed a kestrel by her son's grave at the Brackley Road cemetery in Buckingham to mark his birthday and to represent his love of the countryside and nature.

Peter lived most of his life in Buckingham was found dead in Marseilles, France in May 2015, aged 25.

A family spokesperson said:

“The family fails to understand the mentality of removing it from the grave.”

The ornament is of no monetary value and a similar item is available at most garden centres. It is however of some meaning to the family of Peter Innes who request that it is returned.