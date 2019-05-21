Operation to tackle anti-social behaviour in area of Aylesbury launched

Police have launched an operation to crack down on anti-social behaviour in the Edinburgh Fields area of Aylesbury.

Thames Valley Police say that 'in recent years, the Edinburgh Playing Fields area has seen reports of anti-social behaviour which has included mopeds and motorcycles being ridden dangerously across the playing fields.'

Library image of Edinburgh Playing Fields, Aylesbury

The force say that as part of the operation members of the neighbourhood policing team will regularly patrol the area and take action against any anti-social activity they come across.

Launching the campaign neighbourhood inspector James Davies said: “I am aware of the ASB that is often seen at Edinburgh Playing Fields and the frustration and impact this has on local residents and businesses.

"I am also concerned that someone could be seriously injured as a result of the reckless riding.

"I would like to reassure the community that we take this issue seriously and we will deter and prevent ASB through this operation.

“I would like to work with the community on this issue and urge them to report any incidents of anti-social behaviour to us.

"This can be done online, by calling 101, by speaking to a police officer on patrol or at Aylesbury police station.

"If a crime is in progress then call 999 or you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously online or on 0800 555 111.

“My team’s patrols and the preventative measures that both organisations have available to us are guided and informed by evidence and intelligence and so reports made by the local community will help us to take the strongest possible stance in tackling the nuisance behaviour displayed by a minority of individuals.

"This means seizures of vehicles and prosecutions where people are identified.”

It is not just the Edinburgh Playing Fields area of Aylesbury that is affected by this type of behaviour as last weekend a scrambler bike was seized after it was being ridden in an anti-social manner around the Southcourt area.