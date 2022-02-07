One arrest made as police shut down illegal rave near Thame

An illegal rave near Chinnor was shut down by the authorities in the early hours of yesterday morning (February 6).

Thames Valley Police officers broke up the gathering after witness reports alerted them to the event where loud music was being blasted out.

One man was arrested at the scene, a 45-year-old from Princes Risborough, he remains in police custody.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police officers broke up the gathering on February 6

A Thames Valley Police spokesman said: "Officers attended the event and engaged with those attending in order to ensure the safety of those in attendance and prevent any disorder."

Chief Inspector Ade Hall, said: “Thank you to the public who reported this event to us as it meant that we could take the necessary action to close it down.

“I hope our response to this event demonstrates that we will continue to deal with reports of such events robustly.

“I would encourage anyone who has information about an unlicensed event or a planned rave, to please report it to us by calling 101 or via our website. Please call 999 in an emergency.