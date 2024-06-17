Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has died after being involved in a collision involving three vehicles in Hemel Hempstead this morning (17 June).

Hertfordshire Constabulary has confirmed a man in his 30s, died from injuries suffered during the crash on Redbourn Road.

Also, the force has confirmed the arrest of a 23-year-old in connection to the incident, he is suspected of causing death by dangerous

driving.

Hertfordshire Constabulary officers were called to the scene just after 6:40am. Two cars and a motorcycle were involved in the collision, which led to a road closure while the emergency services made the area safe.

Hertfordshire Constabulary has since warned motorists that a closure is likely to remain in place for most of the day while investigations continue.

The deceased man was driving the motorcycle and sadly passed away at the scene. Police have since informed his family of his passing.

Hertfordshire Constabulary adds that no one else was seriously injured as a result of the crash.

Sergeant Timothy Davies, from the Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends at this sad time.

“If you witnessed the collision or saw any of the vehicles travelling in the area prior to it, please report it to us. Diversions are currently in place at the scene, and motorists are asked to please avoid the area.”

Information can be reported to the police force online, its communications team can also be reached via a web chat, or by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/48658/24.