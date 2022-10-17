A man has been arrested in connection to an armed broad daylight brawl witnessed in Aylesbury yesterday (16 October).

Four men were seen fighting in Churchill Avenue at around 2.40pm.

Thames Valley Police believe the men involved knew each other and confirmed they were carrying weapons.

One man remains in police custody

Following the mass fight a man was arrested by police officers on suspicion of violent disorder, he remains in police custody.

He is 34 and from Aylesbury.

Police add that a black Audi A3, a red Vauxhall Astra and an orange dirt bike are believed to be associated with the incident.

Investigating officer, PC Jemma Millward-Samuel, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “I would like to appeal to anybody who may have been in the area during the time of this incident, witnessed anything or has information, to please get in touch.

“I’d also ask anyone who may have dash-cam or doorbell footage from the local area to please check it, in case it has captured something that could help the investigation.

“You can get in touch by either making a report online or by calling 101 quoting reference number 43220465377.