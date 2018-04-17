Officers receive award for response to Waddesdon air crash

Four officers were awarded with a Chief Constable's Commendation for their work.

TVP released on their Facebook page the news that PC's Gray, Burns-Bright and Dudley and Sgt't Clarke and Perks have all recieved the Chief Constable's Commendation for their work at the Waddeson Air Crash in November last year.

They said:

"Here are PC’s Gray, Burns-Bright and Dudley from Team 4 at Aylesbury, upon receiving their Chief Constable’s Commendation for their response to the Waddesdon aircraft crash last year. (Not pictured Sgt’s Clarke and Perks)"

Four men wwere killed in a crash between a helicopter and a plane died from head injuries and multiple injuries.

Nguyen Thanh Trung, 32, from Vietnam, and Capt Mike Green, 74, of Berkshire, who were in the helicopter, died from multiple injuries in the crash near Waddesdon Manor, Buckinghamshire.

Saavan Mundae, 18, and Jaspal Bahra, 27, both from London, died from head injuries in the 17 November accident.