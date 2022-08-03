Offenders ram stolen vehicles into Aylesbury shop in attempted burglary raid

The police force announced this morning (3 August), that officers are on the scene at the Co-Op on Jansel Square in Bedgrove.

Thames Valley Police say the offenders are using a ‘ram-raid’ technique to try and steal money from the shop.

Officers are using 'various resources' to make the scene safe

Ram-raids are defined as attempted thefts where the burglars use cars to try and break into shops.

Often this involves trying to crash into and smash a shop window.

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: “Unknown offenders have used stolen vehicles to facilitate a ‘ram raid’ style offence at the location, targeting till points and the ATM.

“If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact Police via 101 quoting reference 43220343812.”