Offenders break into house in Brill, but take nothing

After a break in in Brill Thames Valley Police want to know if you saw anything suspicious on Friday night last week.

Offenders forced entry to a property in Church Street, Brill between 10.20pm on Friday (19/7) and 7am on Saturday (20/7).

Nothing was taken.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Rachel Huggins, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “I am appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this to please get in touch.

“I am also appealing for anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area between the times that this occurred to please come forward. No matter how small the information, it may assist the investigation.

“Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting reference ‘43190221840’ or make a report online.

“Alternatively, if you do not wish to speak to police, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”