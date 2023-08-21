News you can trust since 1832
Off duty Thames Valley Police officer convicted of assaulting three members of staff at cocktail bar

She was based at Bicester police station
By James Lowson
Published 21st Aug 2023, 16:43 BST
Updated 21st Aug 2023, 16:43 BST

An off-duty police officer has been convicted of three different assault charges relating to an incident in a cocktail bar.

Georgia Williams, aged 28, who was formerly based at Bicester police station, plead guilty to two counts of assault, and was found guilty of a third offence by magistrates.

Williams was convicted of three crimes during a hearing at High Wycombe Magistrate’s Court on Thursday (17 August).

She will return for sentencing at the same court next month
She will return for sentencing at the same court next month

Williams got into a fight at the Love Jericho bar in Oxford on 17 December 2022.

She was ejected by staff but refused to leave the area, and tried to get back inside the venue.

Williams assaulted three members of staff before leaving the area. Thames Valley Police has confirmed that all three victims: two men aged 21 and 24, and a woman aged 27, were not injured.

She was arrested on the same date. Originally, she was charged with three counts of racially aggravated assault and one count of racially aggravated threatening behaviour, on 22 May this year.

At the same hearing last week, Williams was found not guilty of racially aggravated assault, and the offence of racially aggravated public order was withdrawn by the Crown Prosecution Service before the hearing.

She will be sentenced at the same court on 25 September.

Thames Valley Police Deputy Chief Constable Ben Snuggs, said: “Former PC Williams displayed wholly unacceptable behaviour whilst off duty on a night out. She has now been convicted of criminal offences.

“There is no place in Thames Valley Police for officers or staff who behave in this manner and we will continue to take decisive action in circumstances like this in order to build and maintain the trust and confidence of our communities in Thames Valley Police.

“Misconduct proceedings will now follow.”