Notorious fraudster jailed after targeting elderly people at ATMs in Princes Risborough

A prolific fraudster has been jailed after preying on vulnerable elderly people at supermarket ATMs in Princes Risborough.

Shehzada Nawaz, of Barra Hall Road, Hayes, Greater London, has been jailed for 17 months after a court hearing on Wednesday (October 23). At a previous hearing the 41-year-old pleaded guilty to nine counts of theft and eight counts of fraud by false representation. Between June and August this year, Nawaz targeted elderly customers at ATMs near Tesco or Sainsbury’s stores in locations across the country – Hayes, Princes Risborough, London, Watford and

Ilkley, West Yorkshire. He waited for his elderly victims, aged between 69 and 95, to approach the cash machine before jumping in front of them and pretending it was broken. He would then ‘help’ them to try and ‘fix’ the

problem during which he would take their bank card and get them to disclose their PIN number.

Image captured Nawaz using the bank card of a victim.

Nawaz would later use the cards to make large transactions or withdraw a large amount of cash before the victims would realise. In total he stole around £2,200.

He was arrested and charged on August 7 this year.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Toby Wilson said: “Nawaz preyed on older members of society and dressed smartly in order to gain their trust. He would often commit two to three offences

at the same location on the same day. On one occasion he was even on holiday with his family when he committed the offences.

“The Proactive Economic Crime Team was recently formed to tackle fraud and associated criminal networks. They worked alongside Tesco Bank and the City of London Police to identify Nawaz and

that he was responsible for multiple incidents across the country.

“Using their investigative expertise to gain evidence, the team arrested Nawaz, taking him off the streets, and he will now spend time in prison.

“For more information about how to identify fraud and protect yourself, visit Stop!Think Fraud.”