New knife amnesty bin installed in Aylesbury town centre as part of police operation

A new knife amnesty bin has been installed in Aylesbury town centre, allowing people to get rid of weapons anonymously.

Yesterday (2 September), Thames Valley Police announced it had installed a new amnesty bin by the Cambridge Street Underpass next to Britannia Street and Anchor Lane.

It is the fourth permanent amnesty bin located in the county town with others set up at Southcourt Baptist Church, the town’s police station, and Rochester Place.

Thames Valley Police says the move forms part of its Operation Sceptre schemes. Each year police force’s across the country dedicate special policing powers to preventing knife crime. In previous years, the police force has undertaken prevention sessions with schools and community groups, whilst also conducting knife sweeps, stop and searches, and gaining warrants to remove weapons from the area.

Aylesbury's new knife amnesty bin

A police force spokesperson said: “This bin can be used anonymously to safely dispose of knives and other bladed articles that can be used by anybody at any time, please make sure that all knives are safely wrapped in newspaper etc before putting the knives [or] bladed articles in the bins. Bin a knife, save a life.”

They added that community officers would be monitoring the bin to ensure it is regularly emptied. The spokesperson said: “If you have any information about the possession of knives or criminal activity relating to this type of crime, please call 101 or alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

During a week of action last year, Thames Valley Police revealed that 337 knives were placed in amnesty bins.