New figures have revealed that tens of thousands of domestic abuse crimes were recorded in the Thames Valley in the past year.

Their release comes as new domestic abuse protection orders and notices are set to be trialled across parts of England and Wales, ahead of a planned national rollout in the early part of next year.

The findings, published by the Home Office, show that 27,609 domestic abuse-related crimes were recorded by Thames Valley Police in the year to March - down from 30,375 the year before.

Of these crimes, six per cent resulted in a charge or summons.

Tens of thousands of domestic abuse crimes have been recorded in the Thames Valley in the past year, according to data from the Home Office

The figures also revealed there have been 353 domestic homicide victims between the years ending March 2021 and March 2023, including 11 by Thames Valley Police.

Of the victims, 231 were women, equivalent to 65%.

Police forces across England and Wales recorded 851,062 domestic abuse-related crimes, a fall from 911,248 the previous year.

However, the Office for National Statistics' crime survey estimated 2.3 million people aged 16 years and over experienced domestic abuse in the past year.

Sarika Seshadi, head of research and evaluation at Women’s Aid, said: "It is notable that while police recording of domestic abuse-related crimes has decreased over the past year, this is likely due to changes in their recording practices.

"Consistency and accuracy in recording across police forces will also be critical in measuring progress of cases through the criminal justice system, and the wider Government pledge to halve violence against women and girls.

"With over one in four women over 16 experiencing domestic abuse in their lifetime, and at least one woman being killed by her current or former male partner a week, it is clear that urgent action towards domestic abuse needs to be taken as part of this commitment."

Jess Phillips, the Minister for Safeguarding and Violence Against Women and Girls described the figures as "appalling and frightening."

"One of our first acts against our ambitious manifesto pledge to halve violence against women and girls in a decade is to launch new, strengthened domestic abuse protection orders," Phillips said.

"By bringing together the strongest elements of existing orders into a flexible order that covers all forms of domestic abuse and has no time limit, we’ll ensure more victims receive the robust protection they deserve."

The orders are intended to cover all forms of abuse, and will have no time restrictions.

They can include inclusion zones, and requiring abusers to attend behaviour change programmes.

Breaching requirements could result in up to five years in prison.

The new orders will be trialled in Greater Manchester, three London boroughs and by the British Transport Police.